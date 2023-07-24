McBride finalizing plea agreement with prosecutors

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy woman charged in a 2020 crash that killed a Rushville woman and her three grandsons is in the process of finalizing a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Natasha McBride appeared in court Monday morning for what was to be the beginning of a bench trial when it was announced that she had started a plea agreement with the state.

McBride will be sentenced on Aug. 10.

McBride faces 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder, stemming from the crash that killed 54-year-old Jenniffer Hendricks, of Rushville, and her three grandsons, Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months.

A charging document alleges McBride was under the influence of THC, the active chemical in cannabis when she ran a red light on Aug. 14, 2020, at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy and caused the crash that killed Hendricks and her grandsons. Quincy police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

McBride has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and her attorneys have said they could seek an insanity defense. She is being held at the Adams County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Prosecutors claim McBride’s “intentional acts” resulted in a fatal multi-vehicle traffic crash on August 14, 2020, that killed four people and injured another.

Police said McBride was driving at a very high rate of speed, failed to stop at the stoplight at 4th and Broadway, and struck a vehicle driven by Stephen Hendricks, 61, of Rushville, Illinois.

Hendricks was transported to Blessing Hospital with moderate injuries.

Police said Hendricks’ wife, Jennifer, 54, of Rushville, and their grandson four-year-old Archer Corrick of Kirksville, Missouri, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their other grandchildren, six-year-old Dakota Corrick of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital and 21-month-old Ransom Corrick of Kirksville was pronounced dead at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.

Police said McBride ran onto the Bayview Bridge after the crash, but she was eventually caught by officers.

