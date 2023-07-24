Missouri statewide road work plan now available

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is a way for Northeast Missouri drivers to know about the road projects happening over the next couple years.

MoDOT officials have released their State Transportation Improvement Plan for the next five years.

Northeast District engineer Paula Gough said the investment from the state government with both future and existing projects supports transportation. She said they plan to work on major roads like I-70, but also smaller roads across the state. She said they also will feature some heavy bridge work as well.

“We have a lot of bridges in the state, over 10,000 bridges in the state which means we really have to stay focused on maintaining those bridges so doing maintenance work, but then also as a bridge ages out and its condition decreases, we have to plan for replacement,” Gough said.

One of those projects is the replacement of the Missouri 79 bypass in Hannibal, which has one local resident excited.

Mark Milewski said he remembers seeing construction of the bridge back in the 1970s. He said he wouldn’t park his car under the bridge because he’s seen large pieces missing. He said in it’s current condition, it’s time for some work.

“It’s not conducive to any kind of traffic, you know, foot traffic or, like they say, handicapped traffic,” he said. “There’s no safe way to really get across it if you are in a wheelchair. You have to come down here to main street to go around.”

He said he wants to see the walkway widened for people, and better handicap access. He said for those on the south side, they face difficulties crossing the bridge by foot to get across. He said when a meeting is held for input on the bridge he would love to attend.

