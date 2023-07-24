NECAC is offering air conditioners in Macon, Shelby counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) is offering free air conditioners to qualifying residents in Shelby and Macon counties of Northeast Missouri.

According to NECAC Public Relations Officer Brent Engel, the window units are available to qualifying elderly and disabled residents of the two counties, and were donated by Macon Electric Cooperative.

Applicants must have a Social Security card for everyone in the household, proof of the last two months of income, and their latest Macon Electric Cooperative bill.

Air conditioners are available at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

To make an appointment, call 660-385-4616 in Macon County or 573-633-2210 in Shelby County.

