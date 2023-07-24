Pritzker’s Disaster Proclamation for derecho expands to more counties

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that he is expanding the original Disaster Proclamation to an additional 13 counties based on the June 29 Derecho and the severe storms and tornadoes from June 29 to July 2.

Counties included in the proclamation are Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington Counties and now includes Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott, and Vermillion.

This addition comes from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security after they assessed the impact that the storms caused in these counties.

“My administration stands with communities across the state in the work to recover from recent severe weather,” Pritzker said. “To continue to support those impacted, I have signed a broader disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS and local officials for their ongoing coordination.”

After the IEMA-OHS investigation, they saw that local resources and capabilities in these communities have been exhausted and that state resources are need to recover from the effects of the severe storms.

