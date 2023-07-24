Pritzker’s Disaster Proclamation for derecho expands to more counties

Storm damage Macomb, Illinois
Storm damage Macomb, Illinois(WGEM/Jesse Risley)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that he is expanding the original Disaster Proclamation to an additional 13 counties based on the June 29 Derecho and the severe storms and tornadoes from June 29 to July 2.

Counties included in the proclamation are Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon, and Washington Counties and now includes Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott, and Vermillion.

This addition comes from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security after they assessed the impact that the storms caused in these counties.

“My administration stands with communities across the state in the work to recover from recent severe weather,” Pritzker said. “To continue to support those impacted, I have signed a broader disaster proclamation to mobilize every available resource, accelerating the recovery process and providing relief for our residents. I want to thank IEMA-OHS and local officials for their ongoing coordination.”

After the IEMA-OHS investigation, they saw that local resources and capabilities in these communities have been exhausted and that state resources are need to recover from the effects of the severe storms.

RELATED:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
John Thomas pauses for a picture with a customer that came in wearing a mask, joking he needed...
Pleasant Hill barber of 60 years closes the doors for final time Sunday
Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk

Latest News

Generic graphic showing that a stick figure is either overheated or sweating profusely because...
American Red Cross offers heat safety tips
Natasha McBride in court on Monday.
McBride finalizing plea agremenet with prosecutors
Window unit air conditioner.
NECAC is offering air conditioners in Macon, Shelby counties
MoDOTs project plans
Missouri statewide road work plan now available