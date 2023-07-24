Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks

Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.(Trader Joe's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Trader Joe’s announced a recall Friday of some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.

The cookies subject to recall are:

  • Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) with sell by dates of Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023
  • Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) with sell by dates of Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023

Trader Joe’s said all potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. If you have purchased the affected products, the chain urges customers not to eat them.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817.

Further information was not available. It’s unclear how rocks may have gotten into the cookies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
Police: Drunk driver hits four parked cars in Hannibal, seriously injures self
John Thomas pauses for a picture with a customer that came in wearing a mask, joking he needed...
Pleasant Hill barber of 60 years closes the doors for final time Sunday
Semi set on fire at Kohlmorgan Hauling in Keokuk
Semi set on fire at Precision Mechanical in Keokuk

Latest News

Window unit air conditioner.
NECAC is offering air conditioners in Macon, Shelby counties
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in a Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities