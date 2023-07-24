Warm Monday and Very Hot Later in the Week

By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The feel like temperature could approach the upper 90's to near 100 Monday afternoon.
Get the pools and sunscreen ready, the dog days of summer have arrived for this last full week of July. Monday will start things off on the warm side (similar to Sunday). High temperatures will climb into the low 90′s for most with the heat index approaching the upper 90′s to near 100 for some. Clouds will increase through the morning hours as a storm complex clips the region to the West. An isolated storm will be possible but most should miss out. Clouds will clear out in the afternoon, allowing temps to reach into the 90′s. More thunderstorms are likely to develop overnight and into the early Tuesday morning hours. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with small hail and gusty winds possible.

Despite partly cloudy skies and a stray morning storm, Tuesday will see temps climb even higher, into the low to mid 90′s. Temps continue to reach the mid to upper 90′s Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and potentially Saturday. A few spots could get close to hitting the 100 degree mark. Combined with the humidity, the heat index will likely climb above 100 later in the week. Heat alerts are likely for much of the Tri-States later in the week. Most of this period looks dry as well despite a stray storm chance Wednesday and overnight Friday into Saturday.

