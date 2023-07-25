Area pools offer free admission to help beat the heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the WGEM First Alert Weather Team, Tri-States heat indices will jump above 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday. The Tri-States will also have a chance to hit 100 degrees for the first time in nearly 10 years this Thursday and Friday.

As a result, some area pools and beaches are offering free admission times. A list of those participating is below.

Free admission

Hamilton Swimming Pool in Hamilton, Illinois. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Barry Municipal Swimming Pool in Barry, Illinois. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex in Quincy. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Family Fun Night).

Pollmiller Park Beach in West Point, Iowa. From noon to 7 p.m. Friday

Fort Madison Public Pool. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. (adult swim), and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open swim) Saturday

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.