Area pools offer free admission to help beat the heat

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the WGEM First Alert Weather Team, Tri-States heat indices will jump above 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday. The Tri-States will also have a chance to hit 100 degrees for the first time in nearly 10 years this Thursday and Friday.

As a result, some area pools and beaches are offering free admission times. A list of those participating is below.

Free admission

  • Hamilton Swimming Pool in Hamilton, Illinois. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Barry Municipal Swimming Pool in Barry, Illinois. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
  • Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex in Quincy. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Family Fun Night).
  • Pollmiller Park Beach in West Point, Iowa. From noon to 7 p.m. Friday
  • Fort Madison Public Pool. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, from noon to 1 p.m. (adult swim), and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (open swim) Saturday

