Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 25, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Quentin Wells
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jaurice Allision

Jackie Mae Lister

Alice Dean

Nathan Batson

Becky Thompson

Diana Felten

Chesney Wear

Owen Terwelp

Peggy Latherow

Barry Wright

Todd Koch

Ezra Shanon

ANNIVERSARIES

Stanley & Barbara Elwell

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 24, 2023

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 24, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 24, 2023

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 23, 2023

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 23, 2023

Updated: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 23, 2023

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 22, 2023

Updated: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 22, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 21, 2023

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 22, 2023

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 21, 2023

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 20, 2023

Updated: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 20, 2023

Updated: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 20, 2023.