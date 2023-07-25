Fatal crash victims’ family pushes for harsher penalties for reckless homicide

QUINCY (WGEM) - Sentencing for the Quincy woman charged with ignoring a stop light, speeding and causing a wreck at 4th and Broadway that killed a Rushville, Illinois, woman and her three grandsons will happen just days before the 3-year anniversary of the crash.

39-year-old Natasha McBride faces 16 charges, including 4 counts of reckless homicide.

On Monday in the Adams County Courthouse, a bench trial was expected to start. Instead, a plea deal was reached. For the family inside the courtroom, it was devastating news.

“You never get over losing a loved one... period,” said Candy Anderson, the sister-in-law of Jenny Hendricks, who died in the crash, and sister of Mark Hendricks, who survived.

Anderson said she left the courtroom devastated. She believes the penalty would have been harsher had a trial actually played out. In court, she wore a custom-made shirt that read “Always in Our Hearts.” On the back, it read the names of Hendricks’ grandsons, Dakota Corrick, Archer Corrick, and Ransom Corrick, all under 7 years old.

A charging document alleges McBride was under the influence of THC, the active chemical in cannabis when she ran a red light on Aug. 14, 2020, at Fourth and Broadway in Quincy and caused the crash that killed Hendricks and her grandsons. Quincy police say McBride admitted to smoking marijuana before the crash.

Since then, Anderson has been in talks with Illinois lawmakers to enhance the penalties McBride is charged with. She said she has Sen. Jill Tracy’s support as well as the Illinois Senate President and other legislators.

”It won’t affect what happens with our family, but I would like, going forward, for other families in the same situation to be able to feel a little more like there’s some kind of closure,” Anderson said.

The current statute reads that the minimum penalty for reckless homicide is anywhere from 3 to 6 years with a maximum of around 16 years. Anderson wants to double that, making someone convicted of reckless homicide required to serve 8 to 22 years in state prison while also paying a mandatory fine of $25,000.

She describes her sister-in-law as the “mother of the world.”

“That was the kind of person she was,” Anderson added. “She lit up the room, she was always positive and caring, loving, and had a very strong faith.”

McBride is also charged with fleeing the scene, driving on a revoked license, and more.

McBride waived her right to a jury trial in January. Her sentencing is Thursday, Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

