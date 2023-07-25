First alert for excessive heat later this week

QUINCY (WGEM) - The heat wave is ramping up across the tri-states and a First Alert has been issued for Wednesday through Friday. Humidity is also on the rise and heat indices will likely jump into the 100s during the second-half of the week.

Excessive heat leads to a First Alert for Wednesday through Friday. (Gray Stations With Max)

In addition to the excessive heat, severe weather is possible Wednesday morning. Northeastern parts of the area are under a level 2 out of 5 threat for severe weather, while the rest of the tri-states is under a level 1 out of 5 threat. The main threats for severe weather Wednesday morning are damaging winds and large hail.

Once storms clear the region by Wednesday afternoon, temperatures jump to the upper 90s. Overnight lows this week will struggle to get out of the 80s, so the region will not see much relief from the heat even after the sun goes down.

Triple-digit temperatures are in the forecast Thursday and Friday. The last time Quincy saw temperatures hit 100 degrees was September 9, 2013, so it has been a while since a lot of residents across the region have seen temperatures hit the century mark.

It is important to limit time spent outdoors and if you need to be outdoors, your best bet is to keep hydrated and generously apply sunscreen regularly. Children and the elderly are the most vulnerable, so it is advisable to check-in on them during this heat wave.

With temperatures approaching 100 this week, it is very important to look before you lock your car. The inside of your car can heat up to over 140 degrees in less than an hour if left sitting out in the sun.

