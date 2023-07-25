Heat Advisory for heat index values around 105° (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a First Alert for a Heat Advisory that begins at 11 AM on Wednesday and continues through 9 PM Friday. We do expect heat index values that may reach as high as 108 degrees. We would be remiss if we did not mention the potential for a few afternoon, thunderstorms on Wednesday. These storms will be very isolated if they do develop. We have another shot at a few isolated thunderstorms Friday night and again on Saturday. There is nothing organized in the way of severe weather anywhere in the forecast. The last time we saw a 100-degree temperature in Quincy was back in 2013.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

