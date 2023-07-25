Hospital Reports: July 25, 2023
Deaths:
Mary Kathryn Thompson, age 65, of Liberty, Illinois, died on July 22 in her home.
Donald E. Vancil, age 91, of Quincy, died on July 23 at Blessing Hospital.
Births:
Troy Cleasen and Alyssa Mailie of Mendon, Illinois welcomed a boy.
Josh Ahern and Christen McClelland of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Kaythiese Fitch and Yari Johnson of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Tyler and Caitlin Holland of Pittsfield welcomed a girl.
Ashley Gooding of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Kale and Lindsey Kendrick of Palmyra welcomed a girl.
Shawn Schroder and Stephanie Carr of Quincy welcomed a girl.
Theo Dean and Presley Melvin-Dean of Kirksville, Missouri welcomed a girl.
Brigham and Bree Vonderhaar of Quincy welcomed twin boys.
Nick and Ashley Johnson of Hannibal welcomed a girl.
Preston and Hope Lay Lewistown, Missouri welcomed a boy.
Mitchell and Morgan Gadeke of Quincy welcomed a boy.
Adam and Molly Ridder of Quincy welcomed a boy.
