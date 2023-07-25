Hospital Reports: July 25, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Mary Kathryn Thompson, age 65, of Liberty, Illinois, died on July 22 in her home.

Donald E. Vancil, age 91, of Quincy, died on July 23 at Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Troy Cleasen and Alyssa Mailie of Mendon, Illinois welcomed a boy.

Josh Ahern and Christen McClelland of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Kaythiese Fitch and Yari Johnson of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Tyler and Caitlin Holland of Pittsfield welcomed a girl.

Ashley Gooding of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Kale and Lindsey Kendrick of Palmyra welcomed a girl.

Shawn Schroder and Stephanie Carr of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Theo Dean and Presley Melvin-Dean of Kirksville, Missouri welcomed a girl.

Brigham and Bree Vonderhaar of Quincy welcomed twin boys.

Nick and Ashley Johnson of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

Preston and Hope Lay Lewistown, Missouri welcomed a boy.

Mitchell and Morgan Gadeke of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Adam and Molly Ridder of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Natasha McBride in court on Monday.
McBride finalizing plea agreement with prosecutors
Davin Purden
Case for Bushnell teen charged with murder pushed back while attorney reviews fitness exam
John Thomas pauses for a picture with a customer that came in wearing a mask, joking he needed...
Pleasant Hill barber of 60 years closes the doors for final time Sunday

Latest News

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 25, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Reports: July 24, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 24, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 23, 2023