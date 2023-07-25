License plate readers update at Quincy City Council

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of thousands of plates read and several stolen vehicles recovered.

That’s the update the Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates gave to the Quincy City Council Monday night about the license plate readers.

Aldermen approved them in March and crews began installing them in June.

As you drive by a license plate reader, blink and you might miss it, but it won’t miss you.

“You didn’t even know what that was when you drove past it,” Yates said. “Right now, as of this morning, we have seven, active reading license plates, giving us notifications.”

One license plate reader is at the corner of 12th and Locust Streets in Quincy.

“We started seeing our first cameras go active mid to late June,” Yates said.

Yates said over the last 30 days, the cameras have gotten more than 620,000 license plate readings, police have done about 300 law-enforcement-related searches and they have gotten 86 hot list hits--which means there is an issue with the plate.

“Those aren’t always perfect,” Yates said. “Sometimes the camera will misread the plate, or misread the state of the plate, so our officers are required to verify the information before they follow up on everything.”

Yates said the cameras are key to making investigations more efficient and in-depth.

“The key to any investigation involving a vehicle is having a license plate number,” Yates said. “It has technology that will recognize the make of the vehicle, the color the vehicle, whether or not it has a luggage rack, if there’s any stickers in the back window, so you don’t have to have a license plate to search a vehicle.”

All this has led to the Quincy Police Department finding two stolen cars and one stolen box trailer.

“This is why you say, ‘Do they make your job easier?’ Well, eh, they technically make your job harder if you use them right because now, every time you have something that involves a vehicle, you’re going to want to look at the cameras, do a search and see what you can’t glean from that,” Yates said.

As criminals look at the cameras when they drive by, Yates said he hopes they get the hint.

“We’re solving crimes because of them, hopefully they take their business elsewhere,” Yates said.

Yates said, eventually, there will be 20 around Quincy with one on the Missouri side of the Bayview bridge.

Yates emphasized to the council Monday night that the Quincy Police Department only keeps the data for 30 days and then it’s wiped.

Three ordinances were also adopted at city council:

The demolition of a dwelling at 424 South 16th Street to be replaced with a garden and a new garage at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home.

The rezoning of 1515 State Street from residential to commercial, to ensure the Hansen-Spear parking lot meets code standards.

The rezoning from single-family residential to commercial at The Crossing.

