List of Tri-State area cooling centers

The Kroc Center, 405 Vermont St., Quincy, IL 62301



Monday-Friday: 5 a.m.- 9 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m.- 7p.m., Sunday: Noon- 5 p.m.

Water fountains are available.



The Family Store of Quincy- 425 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62301



Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Water fountains are available.



Family Services/Emergency Shelter of Quincy, 501 Broadway, Quincy, IL 62301



24/7/365 overnight shelter

Meal, snacks, and water will be provided.



Quincy Senior & Family Resource Center, 639 York St., Quincy, IL 62301

Monday-Friday 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.