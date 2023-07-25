Severe threat Wednesday and heat wave

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few scattered showers are possible late Tuesday evening and overnight. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the first half of Wednesday, a few of which can be strong to severe.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible tomorrow morning, a few of which may be strong to severe. (Gray Stations With Max)

The main concerns with Wednesday’s severe weather potential are large hail and damaging winds. Early in the afternoon, skies will clear out and temperatures will once again jump into the mid and upper 90s.

In combination with this week’s heat will be humidity. Dewpoints will be on the rise as the week progresses, and heat indices will jump above 100 degrees Wednesday through Friday. Therefore, there is a First Alert for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday for excessive heat.

Excessive heat leads to a First Alert for Wednesday through Friday. (Gray Stations With Max)

The tri-states have a chance to hit 100 degrees for the first time in nearly 10 years this Thursday and Friday. While record highs are not likely, the anticipated 100-degree heat and humidity later this week will be hazardous for people. In addition, try to avoid walking dogs or other animals on asphalt during this heat wave, as asphalt and blacktop can approach temperatures of 150 degrees and can burn your furry friends’ paws.

It is important to make sure your air conditioner is running properly, to limit time outdoors, and to drink plenty of water. If being outdoors is a must this week, stay hydrated, wear plenty of sunscreen and reapply often, and seek shade as much as possible. It is advisable to regularly check-in on children and the elderly during this heat wave, and to look before you lock your car. On a 100-degree day, the inside of your car can reach 140 degrees after sitting in the sun for less than an hour.

