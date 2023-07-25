Tiny deer born at only 6 inches tall

Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.
Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.(Chester Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A tiny deer named Paolo was recently born at Chester Zoo in England.

The rare southern Pudu fawn weighed only 2 pounds at birth and stood a little more than 6 inches tall.

He’s only expected to grow another foot in total. Pudu is the world’s smallest species of deer.

Paolo is part of a conservation breeding program to protect the near-threatened species.

According to the zoo, the population of these tiny deer in southern Chile and southwestern Argentina has declined due to the loss of its rainforest habitat and illegal poaching.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
Natasha McBride in court on Monday.
McBride finalizing plea agreement with prosecutors
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Hannibal boy seriously injured after tractor crash
Davin Purden
Case for Bushnell teen charged with murder pushed back while attorney reviews fitness exam
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man pleads guilty to making pipe bombs

Latest News

Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch
Esports team coming to Keokuk High School this fall
FILE - A UPS driver puts his seat belt on before driving off as UPS workers hold a rally in...
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family...
DeSantis is unhurt in a car accident in Tennessee while traveling to presidential campaign events
FILE- In this undated photo 14-year-old Emmett L.Till from Chicago, is shown. President Joe...
For Emmett Till’s family, national monument proclamation cements his inclusion in the American story
LNL: UPS, Teamsters reach deal to avert strike