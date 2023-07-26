Adams County Fair officials ensure ride safety

Mendon, Ill. (WGEM) - Final preparations are underway for opening day, Wednesday, at the Adams County Fair.

Fairgoers looking forward to high-flying twists and turns on the cliffhanger, roundup and gondola Ferris wheel can rest assured knowing that the ride operators are focusing on safety now more than ever.

Ed Noerper, owner-operator of Alabama-based Sonshine amusements, said his family-friendly array of carnival rides are inspected daily by his crew, in addition to a rigorous state inspection from the department of labor.

“Safety is our number one priority. When you come to the carnival, you are looking to have a great time with your family,” Noerper said. “The last thing I want is anybody’s kids to be in danger. We are actually going to have a couple of inspectors come out later today and tomorrow before the fair kicks off to go double check everything.”

Noerper’s family has been operating the carnival at the Adams County Fair for the past 30 years. This year, he has 25 employees and 15 family members helping out.

“We are kind of a unique situation because our equipment moves every week, so we get to put our hands on every single nut and bolt every week,” Noerper said. “We want to make sure seat belts are in working order and signage, so the right people are going to the right rides.”

Noerper’s ultimate goal this week is to make sure everyone old and young enjoys the carousel merry-go-round as well as the thrill rides.

“This is your guys’ fair,” Noerper said. “We just come in and provide a service to you guys. You want to make sure your fair is safe. We just want to keep doing it and make sure we are doing a good job for everybody.”

