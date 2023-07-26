After storms damage parts of set, Nauvoo and British Pageants continue with 2023 season

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - Some Tri-State communities are still dealing with the effects of storms that came through a few weeks ago.

Hancock County saw winds 100 to 120 miles per hour which caused damage.

The Nauvoo and British Pageants, held in Hancock County, have been happening for about 20 years.

This year’s production saw rehearsal set backs due to the recent severe storms damaging their audio and lighting equipment.

For five days, cast, crew and organizers weren’t able to rehearse on the stage they’re used to.

Cast and crew members said because of inspiration from the community of Nauvoo and a miracle from God, their show has been able to run on schedule.

It takes hundreds of hours of preparation and more than 300 helping hands to bring the Nauvoo and British Pageants to life on stage.

Amy Alvord has been a core cast member for the last four years.

Hailing from Utah, she makes the trek to Nauvoo to perform in the shows each season, but she said she has an even deeper connection to the area.

“I’m a descendant of ancestors that lived in Nauvoo and owned land here and so to be able to go and visit the land that they owned and feel that connection, it’s a very real thing for us,” Alvord said.

Chairman Wayne Larsen said connecting with ancestors and sharing why the Nauvoo area is important to the Church of Christ of Ladder Day Saints, is why the pageants are held each year.

“It tells about the gathering of the saints, as we call them, to Nauvoo and just that early build up of the church and what went on here at that time,” Larsen said.

One rehearsal day, the cast and crew were finalizing how they would convey that message on stage when severe storms hit.

Alvord said the more than 40 cast members hid in a bathroom under the stage to ride out the storm.

“We took a moment to gather and offer up a word of prayer for all the residents in the area that would be experiencing the derecho, praying that they would be protected and so as we offered that prayer and as we continued to sing some of the songs that we have in pageant, we really felt that it would all turn out alright,” Alvord said.

Alvord said the stage flooded during the storm and she and other cast members helped clean up the damage at their stage cite and throughout the city.

“All of us professional actors and actresses got into our work clothes and we got out and we got busy and we probably hefted and took care of about 100 trees and limbs that had broken down and we had our chainsaw out and were able to do that,” Alvord said.

Larsen said there was more damage to the set they found soon after.

“The sound board and the lighting board in the little shack that covered that area was completely destroyed,” Larsen said.

New sound and lighting equipment were purchased and delivered within five days, allowing the show to open on time.

Alvord said helping residents with clean up and overcoming adversity has inspired the cast to continue sharing their message of love and hope for their church and for the people of Nauvoo.

“When we’re up on the pageant and we sing about light and truth and love we have experienced it here in Nauvoo and to be able to overcome hardship we have seen it in the people in this area and have been very inspired by it,” Alvord said.

Click here for a schedule of Nauvoo and British Pageant performances and events.

