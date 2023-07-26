Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 26, 2023

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Nancy Bernhart

Karla Bradshaw

Dennis Ripper

Eddie Klocke

Cluckey

Jim Hesse

Kale Nebe

Emma Vonderharr

Becky Terwelp

Jacilyn Winters

Jack I Lynn

Kim Flachs

Bill Kirby

Olivia Moore

Haley Laktas

Dianne Dittmer

Lisa Ramey

Christina Finney

Jeremy Harvey

Melissa Roberts-Wensing

ANNIVERSARIES

Aaron & Emily Stark

Mick & Jamie Cumbie

Nathan & Amanda Griffith

Zach & Lori Kerker

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 25, 2023

Updated: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 25, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 25, 2023

Updated: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 24, 2023

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 24, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 24, 2023

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 23, 2023

Updated: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 23, 2023

Updated: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 23, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: July 22, 2023

Updated: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 22, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Reports: July 21, 2023

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
July 21, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 22, 2023

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 21, 2023

Updated: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.