C-SC lacrosse coach doubles up as women’s professional football player

QUINCY (WGEM) - What started as an intriguing whim, has turned into a rewarding life experience for Caitlin Erickson.

Last Saturday, the Culver-Stockton College women’s lacrosse coach and center for the St. Louis Slam played in her fourth Women’s Football Association (WFA) championship game with the team.

Unfortunately for Erickson and her teammates, the Slam fell to the Boston Renegades 35-7 in the Pro Division championship game at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

“Boston just had so much talent and depth and at the end of the day that was the difference,” Erickson said after unbeaten Boston won its fifth straight WFA championship.

“We played at 1 p.m. and it was over 90 degrees and we just wore down. But it was such a cool experience and we got to play on ESPN. We left everything we had on the field.”

The WFA is a professional female tackle football league that began play in 2009. It is the largest 11-on-11 football league for women in the world, and the longest-running active women’s football league in the U.S. Since 2016, the league has operated with three competitive levels: Pro, Division 2, and Division 3.

The St. Louis franchise played in the National Women’s Football Association from its inception in 2003 until 2008.

In 2009, the Slam joined the WFA and won the first championship game, defeating the West Michigan Mayhem. St. Louis won three more championships while competing in WFA Division 2 in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

In 2021, the Slam was elevated to the Pro Division of the WFA — the most competitive field of teams.

Since its inception, the Slam has an overall record of 118-38, including 8-1 this past season. The franchise did not field teams in 2018 and 2021 because of a lack of players and in 2020 because of covid.

Erickson has played 10 of the 13 seasons the Slam has fielded a team, starting with the 2011 season after graduating from Lindenwood University. She has been a member of three championship teams, plus this season’s runner-up, and selected All-American three times.

While starring as a field hockey goalie at Lindenwood, Erickson was convinced to join the lacrosse team.

So how did a collegiate field hockey and lacrosse goalie end up as a pro football center?

“It was after my last season at Lindenwood and the Slam had set up outside the cafeteria recruiting for players,” Erickson said.

“I’m a very physical person and like those types of sports. You gotta be crazy. But I tried out, made the team and haven’t looked back since.”

One of the Slam players that Erickson blocks for is running back Jada Humphrey, the former Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy High basketball standout, who graduated in 2016.

“Jada is so quick and reads the holes so well,” Erickson said of Humphrey, who scored the Slam’s lone TD in the championship game on a 50-yard run in the first quarter.

“At the end of the day, she supports her blockers and lets us know she couldn’t do it without us. She’s been a great teammate and played really well for us.”

Humphrey finished the season with 16 TDs, including a five-touchdown performance in a 49-14 victory over the Cali War in the American Conference semifinals.

“I remember when I first met her,” Erickson recalled. “She told me she was from Quincy and I thought that was really cool she was here.”

As far as her “regular” job, the Chicago native is looking forward to her fifth season at the helm of the C-SC women’s lacrosse program, a program she helped start in 2018.

“We want to get prepared during our fall practices and then carry that prep work over into our spring season,” said Erickson, whose team finished 6-7-1 last year for its best season ever.

“We want to keep building our culture and building off our success on the field. We also want success in the classroom as well. Our goal is to always be improving.”

Many young girls play lacrosse and field hockey just like Erickson did when she was a youngster.

But now her football career offers another avenue to be a role model and an inspiration for young girls who might want to try the game.

“I think the message to the young girls is that anything is possible,” Erickson said. “Whoever thought one day I’d be playing in a game on ESPN?

“It just means so much and to keep paving the way for them. More girls are starting to play on junior high and high school football teams. The NAIA even has flag football for women. We want the young girls to know they can do anything.”

