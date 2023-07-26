Child care provider in Jackson, Mo. looks forward to increased funding

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Child care facilities across Missouri are looking forward to mid-August.

That’s when they’ll start getting a boost in state payments for low-income families.

This is the $78 million boost from that state that took effect at the beginning of this month.

Stacey Bertand-Mcitnosh is the owner of Tot Spot, a daycare in Jackson.

“We are a learning environment, we engage the children in all kinds of learning activities,” she said.

Bertand-Mcitnosh opened the business a little more than a year ago.

“My favorite part of my job is promoting the growth of all children of all different developmental areas and seeing them grow and exceed expectations.”

Missouri’s new boost in child care funding means lower-income families pay less.

“It’s very important for families to have their children in child care, and it is going to help them have more opportunities to put them in child care and afford it,” Bertand-Mcitnosh explained.

That boost in funding also helps out Tot Spot on the business side.

“It helps me as a center to provide more resources for my families and the children in my care,” she explained. “I do take foster children too and that will increase the rate that I will be able to receive as a facility owner.”

Cierra Morrison sends her son to Tot Spot and knows how important those savings can be.

“It’s the best thing because that makes them still be able to provide for their families and make sure their kids are still getting an education and socialization,” said Morrison.

“Anything to help families in need is what I am all about,” added Bertand-Mcitnosh.

You can find out more about state’s child care program and how to apply for financial here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.