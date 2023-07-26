Developer gives update on Adams, Madison school redevelopment projects

QUINCY (WGEM) - The former Adams and Madison elementary schools have a second lease on on life.

Both shut down and were sold in 2019.

Rupp Enterprises owner Bryce Rupp says the Adams building, located at 2001 Jefferson Street, is home to the private school Ulmus Academy as well as a number of businesses including yoga studios, salons, and insurance companies.

He said renovations can be a challenge, but it’s easier than building from the ground up.

“When they built these schools they knew what they were doing, it’s all solid as it can be,” Rupp said. “The only thing we’ve had to do is patch the roof here and there but it’s all taken care of but everything else is super sound, so it’s easy to start when you have a nice building such as these.”

Rupp said there is one more unit available for rent, out of 20 in the former school. He said they have a few more unfinished units they want to turn into more commercial space.

Rupp said construction is also underway at the former Madison school building on Maine Street, across from Madison Park.

He said the goal is to have a total of 16 apartments in the building, eight two bed, two bathroom and eight one bed, one bathroom units.

Quincy mayor Mike Troup said it’s great to see more housing coming to the city. He said there’s plenty of interest in the site, as it’s in a good neighborhood and near Madison Park.

He said renovating vacant into apartments helps develop Quincy as housing is one of the city’s biggest needs.

“Housing of every category, apartments low income, moderate, market rate, townhouses, condos, single family, every housing category, we have an undersupply of so we do need and could benefit by having more development of housing,” Troup said.

Troup said the city does offer incentives for people to fix up apartments in the downtown district. It allows them to put up to $25,000 towards an apartment for the developer to assist them in renovating.

He said it’s helped develop apartments over the past several years.

