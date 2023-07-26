Doctors, lifeguards on heat safety

QUINCY (WGEM) - Pools in the Tri-States were packed on Tuesday and managers said they are prepared to staff more lifeguards for a heat advisory.

Over at Indian Mounds pool, lifeguard manager Danica Clark said they’ll be needing all hands on deck this week with an uptick in attendants.

“We’re planning on having four guards out,” Clark said. “We’ll have fifteen minute rotations, so the guards can come and chill in the AC.

Clark said she worries about patrons who lose track of time in the pool and forget to reapply sunscreen, drink water and take breaks in the shade. Already, she said some have come close to passing out.

“We’ve had to give them ice from the concession stand to keep cool,” Clark said.

Quincy Medical Group family nurse practitioner Jennifer Walker advises people to drink more than your typical eight glasses of water in this weather.

“You cannot over hydrate enough,” Walker said. “Even when you’re not feeling thirsty, that’s the prime time to make sure at scheduled intervals, maybe every 30 to 45 minutes.”

Walker said she’s recently diagnosed a few patients with dehydration.

“We’ll do a few tests or I’ll look at them and see their lips are dry,” Walker said.

Walker recommends drinking half of your body weight in ounces daily as the bare minimum on these hot summer days.

She said early signs of heat exhaustion include thirst or loss of thirst, weakness or urinating less.

She said if it escalates into a pounding headache, feeling faint, unable to move or incoherence, it could mean a heat stroke and to call 911 right away.

