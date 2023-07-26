Hamilton boy takes “business up front and party in the back” to a national level

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s all business in the front and party in the back for 12-year-old Killian Todd. In the past three years, he’s grown a mullet that’s amounted to national recognition this summer.

Todd is currently top 100 in a 12-and-under national mullet competition and will find out later this week if he’s top 25.

“Sometimes I wish it were shorter and sometimes I don’t really think about it,” Todd said.

Todd’s top 100 hair stemmed from a bet he made with a cousin while on vacation. The bet was who could grow their hair longer and Todd came away with $10. He hopes to turn that into $5,000 and a pair of sunglasses with a first-place finish next month.

Each contestant’s mullet is scored based on donations raised for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, fan vote and judges vote. So far, Todd has raised $526.

”It was a popular hairstyle in the 80s but then it kind of went out of style, and now it’s coming back and I feel like it’s nice to have a new hairstyle instead of just the comb over,” Todd said.

Nicknamed the “No Doubter,” Todd said he often receives compliments when out and about, and he plans on keeping the hairstyle, at least for the time being, after the competition is over.

Second place wins $1,000 and sunglasses, and third place wins $500 and sunglasses. Todd plans to spend some of his potential winnings on baseball stuff.

