QUINCY (WGEM) - A Heat Advisory has recently been issued by the National Weather Service for the entirety of the tri-states, and goes into effect late this morning. For most, the Heat Advisory will be in effect through Friday evening, but for others, it will be in effect until Thursday evening and Saturday.

Heat Advisory in effect through late-week. (Gray Stations With Max)

Hazardous heat is gripping the region amid severe and extreme drought. Temperatures are likely to flirt with the century mark Wednesday, and hit 100 degrees both Thursday and Friday. Dewpoints will also be high, which will make it actually feel closer to 110 degrees as the work week comes to an end.

One thing people might overlook during a heat wave is their furry friends. Try not to walk your dog on asphalt during the heat of the day, as concrete can be much hotter than the actual air tempreature.

Other than a stray shower or thunderstorm through the mid-morning hours Wednesday, there will not be much of any relief from the heat. Overnight low temperatures will also be unseasonably warm - many places will struggle to drop below 80 degrees Thursday night.

The heat wave is expected to loosen its grip on the tri-states through the weekend as highs fall back into the low and mid 90s, but chances for rain will still be low.

Through this heat wave, be sure to limit time spent outdoors, stay hydrated, and wear plenty of sunscreen if you need to be outdoors. It is also advisable to check-in on children and the elderly and look before you lock your car.

