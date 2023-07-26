Heat wave continues

First Alert continues for Heat Index values above 100°
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Hot temperatures will continue across the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Friday. The Heat Advisory is for heat index values above 105 degrees. The National Weather Service may extend that through part of the day on Saturday. Daytime high temperatures will continually top out near the 100-degree mark on both Thursday and Friday. Saturday a cold front slides through the area but it will not get here in time to keep our temperatures from jumping into the mid to upper 90s. Our stretch of 90-degree daytime high temperatures continues into next week. With these hot temperatures and strong dewpoints, we will continue to have the potential for scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms. At this time it does not look like there are any organized storm systems in the forecast.

