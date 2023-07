Deaths:

Kurt Christian Cort, age 57, of Hannibal, died on July 24 in his home.

Marie “June” Albsmeyer Stolte, age 97, of Jefferson City, Missouri, formerly of Hull, Illinois, died on July 21 in her home.

Births:

Brandon and Katie Gallaher of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Dustin and Megan Stephenson of Clayton, Illinois welcomed a boy.

