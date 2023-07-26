Hottest air of the year so far

QUINCY (WGEM) - The tri-states has a First Alert for excessive heat through Friday, as heat indices will surpass 100°. In addition, Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service and are in effect as of 11 am Wednesday morning, and are effective through the end of the work week.

Morning showers have moved out of the region, and skies will quickly clear out by early afternoon. Winds out of the southwest will be gusty at times throughout the day, allowing for hot air to move into the area during the afternoon. Temperatures will likely top-out in the upper 90s across the board, with only a few places especially in the southwestern part of the viewing area making it to 100°.

With temperatures flirting with the century mark today, you may wonder when the last time the tri-states got to 100°. In fact, people living in Quincy are nearing the 10th anniversary of when they saw temperatures reach 100°.

Quincy is nearing the 10th anniversary of the last time they saw 100° temperatures, and 100° is in the forecast this week. (Gray Stations With Max)

During the overnights this week, people will not get much relief from the heat, as high humidity will make it feel hotter than it actually is. In addition, temperatures themselves will struggle to drop below 80 degrees Wednesday night through Friday night.

The worst of this week’s heat wave will come Thursday and Friday, as temperatures jump into the low 100s across the tri-states. High dew points will make it feel closer to 110 degrees, which is hazardous. It is very important to limit time outdoors and to stay hydrated during this long-duration heat wave. If being outdoors is a must, generously apply sunscreen, and reapply often. It is also advisable to check-in on children and the elderly, as they are the most vulnerable people in the community to heat-related illness.

It is imperative not just through this heat wave, but during generally hot conditions to always look before you lock your car. Even if air temperatures outside are manageable, the inside of your car can be far hotter than the air outside. For instance, on a 100° day, the inside of your car can be hotter than 130° in the matter of 30 minutes. Also, be conscious of your pets through this heat wave. Try not to walk your dog on the asphalt during the heat of the day because the sun can heat concrete to over 150° on a hot summer day.

