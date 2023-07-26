Joint effort to fight drug crime so far a success

QUINCY (WGEM) - A joint effort in the Tri-States to fight drug crime has been a success, so far.

That’s what Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates said Monday about the narcotics details the department is now involved in.

Yates said he’s short-handed and doesn’t have a street crimes unit right now.

It’s one reason QPD joined with the West Central Illinois Task Force, Illinois State Police and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

He said about once a month, they will send out a news release detailing the arrests they’ve made.

They gather information, hold a briefing and then look for warrants or execute search warrants.

”This is really the way you do it. There are certain things that are going to need more resources to get done, executing search warrants is one of those,” Yates said. “Looking for violent offenders is another one because you want to have enough officers to make sure it’s done safely. So, this is a way we are able to consolidate efforts and get those things done.”

Yates said they’ve done several already.

The department has an officer assigned to the West Central Illinois Task Force.

