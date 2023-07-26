Marion County Ambulance District opens cooling station in Hannibal

Hannibal (WGEM) - Due to the dangerous high heat and humidity EMS crews at the Marion County Ambulance District have set up a cooling station in downtown Hannibal.

You can find it on Main Street between Hill and North. Organizer said it will be open from noon to 6 p.m. through at least Friday.

Officials said they have a cooling trailer and misting fans set up and water is available.

Medical assistance can also be provided if needed.

Officials urge the public to stay inside and stay aware of any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

“We recommend people stay inside, stay in the air conditioning. If you are going to be out we want people to use caution. We are here if people are feeling sick from the heat or if they’re feeling they have been exposed too much,” said Marion County Ambulance District Division Chief of Operations Eric Murfin. “Definitely wanna hammer home that if you have been affected by the heat today and you had to stop to cool down and hydrate, don’t go back out because you are very susceptible to it again.”

In addition to the Marion County Ambulance District cooling station, other cooling centers have been set up across the Tri-States. You can find a list of locations and hours of operation here.

You can also find a list of area pools and beaches that will offer free admission the help folks stay cool and beat the heat here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.