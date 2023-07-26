New ‘Oppenheimer’ movie spotlights Quincy’s history

QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s a story that changed the course of history. Now it’s breaking box office records while elevating international awareness of the Gem City.

“Oppenheimer” is based on the true story of developing atomic bombs to end World War II in the 1940s.

Quincy native Paul Tibbets piloted the plane that dropped the first bomb.

“Tibbets changed the course of history,” Quincy University History Professor Dr. Justin Coffey said.

Coffey said the new movie brings history to life through the power of storytelling, including interesting details that might’ve been overlooked in the history books.

“It’s very complicated,” Coffey said. “The movie really does an excellent job of bringing that home. For example, Oppenheimer told Paul Tibbets that there was a chance that he might not survive after dropping the first atomic bomb. Tibbets decided to do it anyway.”

Coffey said “Oppenheimer” should serve an important history lesson that still has relevance today.

“Right now, there are times we’re almost at the brink of nuclear war,” Coffey said. “The situation in Russia and Ukraine. Russia has nuclear weapons. We must remember how dangerous these weapons can be in the birth of the atomic age.”

The true story also raises Quincy’s visibility in a highly competitive tourism market. Holly Cain with the Quincy Convention and Visitors’ Bureau created promotional brochures six years ago that feature interesting stories and people of Quincy’s past.

“We know visitors want to learn a bit of our history, so this allowed them to do that,” Cain said.

She said the brochure also has educated Tri-State natives.

“My home was right near Mary Astor’s,” Cain said. “I had no idea it was right there.”

Cain said her office plans to republish the promotional brochure this fall with additions including Quincy native Paul Tibbets.

“This is my favorite piece,” Cain said. “While sharing history in a fun manner.”

“Oppenheimer” is playing right now at several movie theaters throughout the Tri-States.

More information about Tibbets is available at the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County.

