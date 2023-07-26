Police: Teen driver dies after dump truck crashes into 9 vehicles at red light

Kansas police say a teen driver has died after a dump truck plowed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light. (Source: KCTV)
By KCTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police in Kansas say a teen has died in a crash involving a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, a 17-year-old driver was killed after a dump truck slammed into nine cars that were stopped at a red light.

The crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 115th Street, about 15 minutes from the downtown area.

Police said the truck struck the teen’s vehicle first. The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital but later died.

Overland police said the dump truck driver is having their blood tested as the crash remains under investigation.

The department did not immediately identify the drivers involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
The crash on Aug. 14, 2020 claimed four lives.
Fatal crash victims’ family pushes for harsher penalties for reckless homicide
License plate readers update at Quincy City Council
QPD provides license plate camera update
Joshua E. Rickey
Hannibal man pleads guilty to making pipe bombs
The "Quincy Herald-Whig" published a story about Quincy native Paul Tibbets on same weekend as...
New ‘Oppenheimer’ movie spotlights Quincy’s history

Latest News

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White...
FACT FOCUS: No head trauma or suspicious circumstances in drowning of Obama’s chef, police say
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams makes an initial court appearance...
WNBA’s Riquna Williams out of Aces activities after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas
A high school teacher, Brianna Nicole Carpenter, is accused of giving THC gummies and sexual...
High school teacher arrested for giving a minor THC gummies, sexual items, deputies say
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for teen girl in Texas
FILE - In this May 3, 2019, file photo, trainer Jason Servis attends events at Churchill Downs...
Trainer of champion Maximum Security gets 4 years in prison in racehorse-drugging scheme