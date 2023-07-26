Upcoming free school supply event in Scott County

One Tri-State organization wants to make sure every kid is ready to go when school starts back up.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In August, the Outreach Community Center in Winchester will host its 13th annual Back To School Bash. Kids of all ages and areas are welcome to enjoy an afternoon of free food and activities.

They can pick up free school supplies available as well as hygiene products.

“We’ve had some of the same children all the way from Kindergarten through high school,” said the organization’s founder Marsha Mayner. “The goal of the Back To School Bash is to make sure that each child starts school with what they need to start a successful school year.”

Mayner said they are taking donations through Aug. 4.

“We accept any school supplies that an organization, family or church wants to collect,” Mayner said. “We also accept monetary donations.”

Mayner said they still need more volunteers.

You can call (217) 883-0359 to help out.

Back To School Bash will take place on Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scott County Fairgrounds, 401 Walnut St.

