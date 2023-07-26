West Nile positive mosquitos found in Hancock County

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - For the second straight year, batches of mosquitos in Hancock County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. In Illinois, 28 total counties have had positive batches.

While no human cases have been reported statewide there are still tips you can take to prevent that from turning around.

Melita Finney, Community Health Director with the Hancock County Health Department, said practicing the “three r’s” is best. That’s reduce, repel, and report.

”Only 1 in 5 people start showing symptoms and it may be fever, body aches, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, things like that, if you start showing those symptoms, you should contact your health care provider,” Finney said.

Finney added, eliminating stagnant water inside and outside the home and making sure window screens are fully intact are a must. That will reduce the number of pests. Applying DEET or other repellants she said is also important when outside for lengthy amounts of time.

“Make sure you talk to your doctor if you have young children or babies to make sure it’s okay or for what type of stuff to use,” Finney added.

In 2022, 48 counties had positive tests for West Nile. 33 human cases were reported as well as 7 deaths from the virus. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the average age of a person with West Nile was 64.

