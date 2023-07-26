WIU adding new community forestry minor

MACOMB (WGEM) - Those who love the outdoors have a brand-new minor they can study at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

Starting with the Fall 2023 semester, the school of agriculture will offer a minor in community forestry.

The classes focus on how communities can use trees for their benefit.

Forestry instructor Paul Blome said the big difference with this program, compared to regular forestry, is the interactions with people.

“A lot of this is dealing with people because when you’re doing traditional forestry, you’re tending to think I’m out in the woods a lot and don’t have to interact with people as much,” Blome said. “But in a community forestry situation, you are talking to people constantly.”

Blome said trees have been shown to have environmental, economic, sociological and psychological benefits to those around them.

The coursework is designed to show the students how they can make those benefits a reality in their own communities and careers.

“I believe that the students who we attract to the program, in being involved in making the world a better place to live or their communities a better place to live, get more satisfaction about what they do,” Blome said.

The minor could also help address a shortage of community foresters in towns and cities of all sizes across the country.

Some of the class topics will include tree identification, tree planting and even tree climbing.

Students would also be a part of tree maintenance around WIU, which has over 200 species of trees and shrubs.

You can find out more information about the program here.

Anyone can also email Paul Blome at PH-Blome@wiu.edu with questions.

