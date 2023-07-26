WIU adding new community forestry minor

WIU is adding a new forestry minor to help students improve communities through trees.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Those who love the outdoors have a brand-new minor they can study at Western Illinois University in Macomb.

Starting with the Fall 2023 semester, the school of agriculture will offer a minor in community forestry.

The classes focus on how communities can use trees for their benefit.

Forestry instructor Paul Blome said the big difference with this program, compared to regular forestry, is the interactions with people.

“A lot of this is dealing with people because when you’re doing traditional forestry, you’re tending to think I’m out in the woods a lot and don’t have to interact with people as much,” Blome said. “But in a community forestry situation, you are talking to people constantly.”

Blome said trees have been shown to have environmental, economic, sociological and psychological benefits to those around them.

The coursework is designed to show the students how they can make those benefits a reality in their own communities and careers.

“I believe that the students who we attract to the program, in being involved in making the world a better place to live or their communities a better place to live, get more satisfaction about what they do,” Blome said.

The minor could also help address a shortage of community foresters in towns and cities of all sizes across the country.

Some of the class topics will include tree identification, tree planting and even tree climbing.

Students would also be a part of tree maintenance around WIU, which has over 200 species of trees and shrubs.

You can find out more information about the program here.

Anyone can also email Paul Blome at PH-Blome@wiu.edu with questions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
The crash on Aug. 14, 2020 claimed four lives.
Fatal crash victims’ family pushes for harsher penalties for reckless homicide
License plate readers update at Quincy City Council
QPD provides license plate camera update
The "Quincy Herald-Whig" published a story about Quincy native Paul Tibbets on same weekend as...
New ‘Oppenheimer’ movie spotlights Quincy’s history

Latest News

Marion County Ambulance District opens cooling station in Hannibal
West Nile positive mosquitos found in Hancock County
The weather service in St. Louis is offering the first public open house since 2014.
National Weather Service to host public open house
National Weather Service to host public open house
Scott County Jr. Fair
2023 Scott County Jr. Fair kicks off