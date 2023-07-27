2023 Miss Adams County crowned

MENDON (WGEM) - The 2023 Miss Adams County was crowned to 19-year-old Morgan Widmer during the 81st Adams County Fair.

Widmer is the daughter of Mike and Trudy Willis.

Widmer is a graduate of Quincy Senior High School and will enter her sophomore year at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. She will be studying elementary education.

Widmer received the Miss Congeniality Award, voted by her fellow contestants. She also received the Don Russell Memorial Award, given to the contestant with the best interview.

According to Adams County Fair officials, Widmer is the 58th Adams County Fair Queen to be crowned since it began in 1965.

The first runner-up was Ashley Walbring, daughter of Matt and Lori Walbring. She will be a junior at Quincy Senior High School while taking classes at JWCC.

The second runner-up was Annabelle Schaffnit, daughter of Kevin and Nicole Schaffnit. She will be a Junior this fall at Western Illinois University where she is double majoring in Ag Business and Marketing.

Another six girls competed for the title.

Prior to Miss Adams County, the Adams County Fair crowned Hope Campbell as Little Miss Adams County and Jordan Oenning as Little Mister Adams County during the Little Miss and Mister Pageant.

More than 20 boys and girls ages from 3-6 compete for the titles.

The Adams County Fair will run through August 1, fund more information here.

Mister Jordan Oenning and Little Miss Hope Campbell (Adams County Fair Board)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.