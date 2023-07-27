2023 Scott County Jr. Fair kicks off

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - If you want to hit up a fair in the Tri-States, there’s one in Winchester this week. If you love taking your kids to see the livestock you won’t want to miss it.

All weeklong, the Scott County 4-H Club’s kids have been up bright and early to show off their goats, cows, horses and even cats at the 2023 Scott County Jr. Fair.

“My brother is showing in the sheep show today,” said Zela Walker.

Walker said she’s normally in the ring with her brother, but this year she sat this one out.

“It’s definitely better watching, I feel like,” Walker said. “And my brother, he very much enjoys it, it’s his thing. It’s nice to watch him, see his smile beam when he gets first place.”

The newly crowned Miss and Little Miss Scott County will be at the fair all week getting involved with the community.

“We’ll be going to lots of parades, fairs, pageants, meeting new people, and just having lots of fun with Princess Viv,” said Miss Scott County Isabella Brown.

Little Miss Scott County, Vivian Kuchy, said being a princess is a dream come true for her.

The Scott County Junior Fair will continue through Friday at the fairgrounds, 401 N Walnut St.

You can find more details here.

