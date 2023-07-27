Adams County EMS crews prepares for heatwave

QUINCY (WGEM) - With temperatures around the Tri-States expected to get 100 degrees, local EMS services gear up to help those in trouble.

Adams County Ambulance and Emergency Management Chief John Simon said EMS personnel get a slightly higher call volume for high-related illnesses when temperatures start to rise.

Simon said they encourage their staff to stay hydrated when responding to any calls. He said they make sure to have supplies needed for heat-related call as well as their standard equipment.

“We routinely stock cold packs and IV supplies for rehydration but when we look at these heat advisories, that’s more so when we would encounter someone that just needs to cool down, may have to do some IV rehydration,” Simon said.

He said when it comes to the heat, they work to educate people to prevent themselves from overheating.

“What people should really focus on is make sure that they stay hydrated throughout the day, wear light colored clothing, take frequent breaks, and just get inside and cool down a little bit,” Simon said.

He said if you feel like being outside has impacted your level of consciousness, it’s a sign to get out of the heat and cool down. He said another danger sign is if the heat has impacted your speech.

Simon said they will have staff at the first aid station at the Adams County Fair and around the fair to help those who are in danger of overheating.

