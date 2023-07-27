Animal Control urges pet safety in dangerous heat

QUINCY (WGEM) - Shade, breeze, and fresh water. Those three things are essential to keeping your outdoor pets safe in the summer heat, according to Steve Scherer QPD Animal Control Officer.

“When you got your dog outside and it is this hot, I like to think about three things. I like to think about shade. A dog has to have some shade and hopefully, a breeze while they are running around. It has to have fresh water and the water is going to get hot fast so one of the tricks I learned from somebody is; in the morning don’t fill up the bowl with water, but fill it up with ice cubes,” said Scherer

Scherer added calls for animal neglect have remained relatively flat despite the soaring temperatures.

”Most people are in compliance,” Schere said. “I have a dog list for the winter and I run down the dog list before it gets cold and check on them and I do the same for the summer.”

Scherer said owners who don’t take care of their outdoor pets could face citations and possibly animal cruelty charges.

The American Red Cross reports dogs with short snouts can be particularly susceptible to heat stroke.

The organization also recommends walking your animals in the grass to protect their paws from hot pavement.

