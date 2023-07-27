Animal Control urges pet safety in dangerous heat

Animal Safety in Heat
Animal Safety in Heat(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Shade, breeze, and fresh water. Those three things are essential to keeping your outdoor pets safe in the summer heat, according to Steve Scherer QPD Animal Control Officer.

“When you got your dog outside and it is this hot, I like to think about three things. I like to think about shade. A dog has to have some shade and hopefully, a breeze while they are running around. It has to have fresh water and the water is going to get hot fast so one of the tricks I learned from somebody is; in the morning don’t fill up the bowl with water, but fill it up with ice cubes,” said Scherer

Scherer added calls for animal neglect have remained relatively flat despite the soaring temperatures.

”Most people are in compliance,” Schere said. “I have a dog list for the winter and I run down the dog list before it gets cold and check on them and I do the same for the summer.”

Scherer said owners who don’t take care of their outdoor pets could face citations and possibly animal cruelty charges.

The American Red Cross reports dogs with short snouts can be particularly susceptible to heat stroke.

The organization also recommends walking your animals in the grass to protect their paws from hot pavement.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
12-year old Killian Todd is currently top 100 in a national mullet competition, he finds out...
Hamilton boy takes “business up front and party in the back” to a national level
Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
The "Quincy Herald-Whig" published a story about Quincy native Paul Tibbets on same weekend as...
New ‘Oppenheimer’ movie spotlights Quincy’s history
Former schools become places for businesses, apartments
Developer gives update on Adams, Madison school projects

Latest News

Heat Index values will be above 110 degrees again on Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday
The building has sat empty for 8 years.
New efforts to fill old Macomb Kmart with retailers
Members of the program will need a 4 inch diameter rain gauge to participate.
Weather service looking for observation volunteers
Quincy Firefighters were called to the scene after smoke filled the lobby.
Small fire forces evacuation of Quincy Village Inn