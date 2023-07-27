Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 27, 2023

QUINCY (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Levi Yackley

Linda Shuman

Clayton Carter

Lois Harris

Dravyn Head

Kenny Schafnit

Katie Hollensteiner

Maverick Willis

Charlotte Settles

Julie Hendricks

Billy Jo Florea

Courtni Saxbury

Camille Bollin

Michele Leonard

Lukas Krietemeyer

Bonnie Krogmeier

Elisha Williams

Jean Behnke

Meagan Witt

ANNIVERSARIES

Justin & Hayley Hamelton

Jason & Dionne Leapley

Dean & Wilma Janssen

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.