First Alert Day Thursday and Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) - Excessive Heat Warnings were issued early Thursday morning for nearly everyone in the region and are in effect through Friday at 9 pm. Thus, we now have a First Alert Day for today and tomorrow. As of early Thursday morning, Monroe County in northeast Missouri is still under a Heat Advisory through Friday at 9 pm.

Much of the tri-states are under Excessive Heat Warnings, thus a First Alert Day is issued for today and tomorrow. (Gray Stations With Max)

Daytime highs are likely to reach 100 degrees today and tomorrow. Heat indices are expected to rise to dangerous levels both today and tomorrow at up to 114 degrees. During this heat wave, be sure to limit time spent outdoors, and if you must be outdoors, avoid strenuous activities, stay hydrated, and generously apply sunscreen often. Check-in on loved ones such as children and the elderly, as they are the most vulnerable to heat-related illness in our community.

It is vital to look for children and pets before you lock your car. With air temperatures in the low 100s, the inside of your car can reach temperatures of over 140 degrees if left out in the sun for just 60 minutes. Take into account high humidity and dew points, and the inside of your car can feel like its over 150 degrees, which is unsurvivable.

On a 100-degree day, the inside of your car can heat up to well over 130 degrees in a matter of minutes if left out in the sun. (Gray Stations With Max)

One thing many people overlook during a heat wave is their furry friends. Try to avoid walking your dog on a sidewalk or another paved surface, as asphalt and concrete can be much hotter than the air temperature on a sunny day with temperatures near 100 degrees.

Quincy was able to very briefly hit 100 degrees yesterday afternoon. Shortly before 5 pm, the thermometer rose to the century mark for about 5 minutes, ending the nearly 10-year long streak of temperatures failing to reach 100 degrees.

Quincy reached 100 degrees yesterday afternoon for the first time since September 9, 2013. (Gray Stations With Max)

There will not be much relief from the heat overnight tonight. Temperatures will hover near 80 degrees for most with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible especially east of the Mississippi River through the predawn hours and early morning tomorrow. Skies once again clear out as tomorrow progresses, and winds will become gusty out of the southwest, allowing temperatures to soar into the low 100s.

While these temperatures over the next two days are well above average, they will not be record-breaking. Today’s record high is 105, while tomorrow’s is 104. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight Friday night and into Saturday morning. The heat wave will begin to wind down over the weekend, and by Sunday, temperatures will be back in the upper 80s.

Next week will likely start out on a dry note with highs slightly above average in the upper 80s, but there is the chance for temperatures to return to the mid 90s heading into the middle of next week.

