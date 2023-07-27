First Alert Weather Day Friday

Heat Index Values Greater than 110°
By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Heat Index values will be above 110 degrees again on Friday
QUINCY (WGEM) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday, for excessive heat. A Heat Warning has been issued for the Tri-State area. That means that we will have heat index values above 110 for much of the afternoon Friday. What does it mean to you? It means you should stay hydrated, and folks that are susceptible to heat-related illnesses should avoid being outdoors for extended periods of time. If you are working outdoors, take frequent breaks and keep yourself hydrated. Heat-related illness and heat-related deaths at one time were the leading cause of weather-related deaths. But through the advent of air conditioning and the availability of air conditioning, heat-related deaths have dropped on the list of weather fatalities. We do expect to see hot temperatures continue even through part of the day on Saturday with daytime high temperatures in the low 90s. We did get up to a high temperature of 100 on Wednesday. We also made it to the 100-degree mark on Thursday. And it looks like Friday we will make it there also. There is a cold front that will slide through the area late Friday night The cold front should spark a few showers and thunderstorms for the region.

