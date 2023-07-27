Gas prices rise to highest in 8 months

Gas prices have been rising in recent days.
FILE - Gas prices have been rising in recent days.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a road trip before school starts? Plan for higher gas prices.

Prices at the pump have gone up 12 cents in three days.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gasoline climbed two cents Thursday to $3.71 a gallon.

That’s the highest in eight months, but that’s still well below the painful levels of last year.

In June 2022, gas prices hit a record of more than $5 a gallon.

The sudden spike is partly due to a jump in oil prices as recession fears fade and OPEC cuts production.

Another potential issue is extreme heat.

Some refineries, including at least one ExxonMobil facility, have had to undergo maintenance in recent days because of the extreme temperatures.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
12-year old Killian Todd is currently top 100 in a national mullet competition, he finds out...
Hamilton boy takes “business up front and party in the back” to a national level
Jack Blanke
Police: Quincy man caught with horses again
The "Quincy Herald-Whig" published a story about Quincy native Paul Tibbets on same weekend as...
New ‘Oppenheimer’ movie spotlights Quincy’s history
Former schools become places for businesses, apartments
Developer gives update on Adams, Madison school projects

Latest News

Ocean temperatures threaten Florida's coral
FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a...
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
In this image from video provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, a man stands on a capsized...
21 dead and 40 rescued after a wind-tossed boat overturns in the Philippines
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
Biden announces an advanced cancer research initiative as part of the bipartisan ‘moonshot’ effort
FILE - From left, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Biden is welcoming far-right Italian Prime Minister Meloni for White House talks