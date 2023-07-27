National Weather Service to host public open house

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (WGEM) - For the first time in nearly ten years, the public will have a chance to explore the National Weather Service office just outside of St. Louis.

Locally, the national weather service office in St. Louis covers Adams, Pike, Brown, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby, Marion, Lewis and Knox Counties.

The open house and tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The event is free to attend, although registration is required for those seeking an inside tour of the office.

Meteorologist Melissa Mainhart at the weather service said she would love to see people from Northeast Missouri and West Central Illinois make the trip down if possible.

“We love the public that we serve, and we know that we are a little bit of a black box,” Mainhart said. “People don’t necessarily know who we are or what we do, and we definitely want to invite them in and show them what we do and how we serve them.”

This will be the first time since 2014 the office has hosted a public tour.

In addition to the inside tour, there will be various activities outdoors for all ages.

Some of those activities include a stream table, weather balloon launches, demonstrations on how to observe hail/snow and more.

Some regional partners such as St. Louis University and regional emergency management agencies will also have booths outside.

“A lot of what we have inside is just about our operations,” Mainhart said. “But a lot of stuff outside is going to be really diverse and about weather and climate. So, you don’t need a ticket to come outside and come enjoy everything we’ve got going on in the parking lot.”

There are a limited number of inside tour slots available, so earlier registration is better.

