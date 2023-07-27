New Drought Monitor

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The drought monitor was updated this morning across the tri-states. There was no improvement in the drought since the previous drought monitor release last Thursday. In fact, some places east of the Mississippi River in Illinois had drought conditions worsen from moderate to severe.

Earlier this morning, the latest drought monitor was released, with some areas east of the Mississippi River seeing drought conditions worsen.(Gray Stations With Max)

Drought conditions in Missouri and Lee County in Iowa saw no improvement or worsening of drought over the past week. With the current heat wave in place, little in the way of rain is in the forecast over the next several days, and there is no strong signal for heavy rain heading into the middle of next week, which suggests that drought may worsen for the tri-states.

