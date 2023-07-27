New efforts to fill old Macomb Kmart with retailers

MACOMB (WGEM) - In the past two decades, hundreds of Kmart stores across the country have closed including the one in Macomb. It has sat empty for 8 years, but that could soon change.

The City of Macomb, Prairie Hills, and Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation are loaning a combined $300,000 to AG Helton/Action Properties LLC to redevelop the building at 1325 E. Jackson Street.

Macomb Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Kim Pierce said the building is structurally sound, needing only aesthetic touch-ups. She said the 95,000 square foot building could house around four retailers.

“We want to see that retail developed there, that brings people to our community,” Pierce said.

Along E. Jackson several buildings are vacant or for lease. Pierce describes a vacant building as a double-edged sword.

“You don’t want an empty building in your community, but that empty building is what also attracts end users,” she said.

Owned by Transformco, who owns around 20 buildings in Illinois, Mayor Michael Inman said filling the building has been a priority for years. The amount of interest it has right now he said is the most since it’s sat empty.

“If it’s going to occur, the acquisition would be occurring sometime in the next 60 to 90 days with redevelopment of the space commencing quickly after that,” Inman said.

By this time next year, Inman said three or four retailers could be in the old KMart. He wouldn’t shed any light on what retailers they could be, but he said they’ll be businesses that won’t compete ‘head-on’ with existing businesses in town.

Every year Inman and Pierce travel to different retail development seminars. At the seminars, he learned many towns across the country are struggling to attract brick and mortar businesses.

“The City and MAEDCO are not real estate brokers, it’s our job to keep pieces of property like that up on the radar that folks might be interested in investing in the community,” Inman added.

In 2002 KMart Corp. filed for bankruptcy. Quincy formerly had a KMart at 3701 Broadway which is now a Target and opens on Aug. 13.

