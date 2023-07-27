QPD hosts town hall on sexual offenders, sexually violent persons

QUINCY (WGEM) - In an effort to address your questions and concerns regarding sex offenders in the area, Quincy police hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

In Quincy city limits alone, there are more than 150 registered sex offenders.

Sergeant James Brown hosted the town hall meeting.

Residents in attendance learned what sex offenders or sexually violent people can and can’t do statutorily in the area, such as living no closer than 500-feet from schools or registering their social media accounts with police.

One point Brown made Wednesday night is that a common misconception among residents is the idea they will be formally notified if a sex offender moves into their neighborhood.

“Some states require offenders to even pay for it to even put like ads in the paper, go around knocking on doors putting something on your house,” Brown said. “Since Illinois posts the majority of sex offenders on its website and its all available for public access we don’t require, Illinois not we, Illinois doesn’t require any notification on the part of the sex offender.”

Brown also discussed the recent approval of Adams County to start receiving sexually violent persons.

He said SVPs are strictly monitored by Liberty Healthcare.

They’re confined to their residence with an ankle monitor for the first few months of their stay.

Brown said currently, there’s one person registered with this program living in Quincy.

Brown said sex offender registration information can change frequently.

He said there can be delays in getting systems updated, so always speak with local cops for the most up to date information.

Click here to view Illinois State Police’s Sex Offender Registry.

Click here to view QPD’s list.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.