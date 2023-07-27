Small fire forces evacuation of Quincy Village Inn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A small fire forced the evacuation of the Quincy Village Inn Thursday afternoon.

According to Quincy Fire Department Assistant Chief Thurman Munger, crews were called to the scene after smoke filled the lobby and a weird smell was reported.

“It smelled like the structure was burning,” said Munger.

Another staff member reported the smell to be similar to burning plastic.

Shortly after firefighters arrived the building was evacuated.

One firetruck briefly blocked a lane of 36th Street.

After an investigation, firefighters found a small smoldering fire in an exterior wood soffit on the northwest corner of the building.

Munger said the cause was likely faulty neon lighting.

There was no serious damage reported to the restaurant.

