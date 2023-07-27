Weather service looking for observation volunteers

Members of the program will need a 4 inch diameter rain gauge to participate.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The National Weather Service is looking for volunteers to help report precipitation across the Tri-States.

Volunteers would be a part of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, also known as CoCoRaHS.

Each observer buys a rain gauge and checks it once a day at the same time very day. Each report is then relayed back to the weather service through a website.

The program is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023.

Quincy farmer Mike Roegge has been a member for around 8 to 10 years.

He said taking the observations is a fun way to keep track of how much rain his crops have gotten compared to others in the area.

“We can’t do anything about the rainfall obviously, but we can watch and kind of get an idea of where the event occurred at or where it didn’t occur at,” Roegge said.

Increasing the number of observers can also help improve scientific observations in the area.

“The national reporting services that rely upon radar influenced determinations of rainfall actually use this system to kind of double check or try to increase the accuracy of their reporting,” said Roegge.

Those who would like to sign up will need a 4 inch diameter rain gauge.

You can find official CoCoRaHS rain gauges here.

You can find more information, including a form to sign up here.

