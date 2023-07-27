Windows sealed at Adams County Courthouse to mitigate mold problem

QUINCY (WGEM) - Efforts are underway to address an ongoing health hazard at the Adams County Courthouse.

On Thursday, maintenance workers sealed all of the windows at the courthouse so they could no longer be opened.

Adams County Board members sent out a letter to all employees on Wednesday stating that leaving the windows open only contribute humidity and moisture into the building. The letter said the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Quincy Fire Department signed off on the okay to do so.

Transportation, Building, and Technology Committee Chairman Dave Bellis said the mold has already made a few employees sick.

“Employees sometimes leave their windows open over the weekend,” Bellis said. “All that humidity comes in and it’s not good for this old building”.

Bellis said he spoke with fire officials who told him in the event of a fire, air would feed into it.

“We’re not hiding anything,” Bellis said. “It’s a public building. People can email me. There are a few disgruntled employees.”

Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said fixed windows are part of a safety code for newer buildings such as the jail.

“I know I’ve gotten a couple of emails about people being concerned about not being able to open the windows,” Grootens said. “But I don’t see it as being a problem.”

Grootens said some are concerned they won’t be able to escape in an emergency like with a fire or active shooter.

“We’re going to provide them with a glass breaking tool, so just shatter the glass and you can go out anyway,” Grootens said.

Bellis said officials at Safe Start Environmental inspected the building. They said while it will take two to three years to remediate, it is safe.

Bellis said they will eventually install new air handlers and new HVAC equipment.

